WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issues Status Orange Weather Warning for parts of Ireland with heavy rain on the way

Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange Weather Warning for parts of Ireland with heavy rain expected to hit the country through Tuesday night, Wednesday and Wednesday night.

A Status Orange Rain Warning has been issued for Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

Met Eireann is warning that there will be heavy rain on Tuesday night, Wednesday and Wednesday night with the possibility of thundery downpours which will lead to localised flooding. Met Eireann adds that disruption is likely.

The warning comes into place at 10pm on Tuesday and remains in place until midnight on Thursday.

Met Eireann has also issued a Status Yellow Rain Warning for Carlow, Kilkenny and Tipperary. Met Eireann says that heavy rain on Tuesday night and Wednesday, with the possibility of thundery downpours, will lead to localised flooding and some disruption.

This warning comes into place at 10pm on Tuesday and remains in place until 10pm on Wednesday.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, it will become wet tonight as rain in the southwest spreads northeastwards over the country. The rain will be heavy, leading to localised flooding. Some parts of north Ulster will stay dry until morning. Breezy also with fresh easterly winds. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees generally, but milder in the south and southwest.

Wednesday morning will start off wet with heavy rain leading to flooding. The rain will ease for a time later in the morning before further rain spreads from the south in the afternoon and evening. It'll be heaviest and most persistent in southern and southeastern areas with further localised flooding. Blustery in fresh to strong and gusty easterly winds. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees.

On Wednesday night the rain will clear northeastwards and it'll be largely dry for a time. Temperatures won't fall below 9 to 12 degrees and the fresh and gusty easterly winds will ease and veer southerly for a time.

Many places dry on Thursday with sunny spells. Cloudier weather in the south will rain and drizzle over southern counties. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees with moderate to fresh southeast to east winds.