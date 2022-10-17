Roscrea's new cycling and walking route gets green light

Cyclists, walkers, joggers and people on foot to work will all benefit from a new footpath and cycling path in Roscrea which was given the green light today by the Municipal Council for the area.

Roscrea based Lowry Team Councillor, Shane Lee, has welcomed the decision to proceed with the provision of a walking and cycling path linking the Limerick Road roundabout with the Templemore Road roundabout in Roscrea.

This project was proposed by Cllr. Lee, who organised a petition some time ago following ongoing disquiet amongst a large number of people who are forced to use this stretch of road to get to work if they are walking or cycling.

Several large companies operate in premises that are accessed by the road and the volume of vehicular traffic on the road makes it dangerous for both pedestrians and cyclists, particularly in the winter months. The road is also popular with dog-walkers and people out walking or jogging.

The new cycling and walking path will be 4m wide and 1km long and it provide a safe off-road walking and cycling facility between the Parkmore Industrial Estate and the town of Roscrea. In particular, it will facilitate the employees of Parkmore Industrial Estate and will provide safe crossing points on regional routes R445 and R421.

Parkmore Industrial Estate accommodates multiple employers such as Stapleton’s, Centenary DIY, Roscrea mart, Rosderra Irish Meats Ltd. and FRS Recruitment. At present, the only type of transport infrastructure connecting the Parkmore Industrial Estate to Roscrea is by car, van or other motorised vehicle as there has been no provision for pedestrians and cyclists.

"The employees commuting from nearby residential developments have no choice but to travel by car or walk on the existing hard shoulders of the R445 which is a 100kph road, from the industrial estate to the Templemore roundabout", he said.

"This issue has been raised consistently with me", Cllr. Lee said, "and I knew that something had to be done to provide safe walking facilities for those who need them. I have worked long and hard to make this pathway a reality and I am happy to know that work will begin within the next couple of weeks".