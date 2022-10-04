Weather Ireland: More miserable weather this week for as Met Eireann forecasts more rain on the way

More miserable weather is on the way for Ireland this week as Met Eireann forecasts more rain on the way with heavy and persistent spells forecast at times.

According to Met Eireann, conditions will remain changeable through the rest of the working week with occasional outbreaks of rain or showers.

Persistent rain is forecast for Thursday night into Friday morning and while Met Eireann says there is still some uncertainty, early indications are that Sunday will turn very wet.

According to the latest Met Eireann Weather Forecast, Wednesday will be cool and windy with fresh to strong and gusty southwest to west winds. Rain will clear from the east and southeast tomorrow morning, leaving a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers for the rest of the day. Some of the showers may turn heavy or thundery. The best of the dry intervals will come in the evening. Highest afternoon temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees, warmest in the southeast.

Largely clear with occasional showers on Wednesday night, most frequent in western areas. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees. Mainly light to moderate southwesterly winds, blustery along Atlantic coasts.

The latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland states that Thursday will see a mix of sunny spells and showers, most frequent in western areas. The best of the sunshine will be in the south. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in moderate southwesterly winds.

Showers will give way to more persistent rain on Thursday night, becoming heavy in some areas. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate southwesterly winds.

The persistent rain will clear to the southeast on Friday morning, leaving a further mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees in moderate westerly winds. It will be largely clear with isolated showers on Friday night. Somewhat chilly with lows of 6 to 9 degrees. Westerly winds easing mainly light.

According to Met Eireann, Saturday will bring with it a mix of sunny spells and isolated showers with highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in light westerly winds, backing southerly.

Met Eireann says in its latest weather forecast for Ireland that considerable uncertainty remains for the further outlook but early indications are that Sunday will turn very wet and dull once more.