Great representation from clubs at Offaly Scor Sinsir finals

Birr were winners of the Rince /Foirne at the Offaly Scor finals.
THE County Final of Scor Sinsir took place last weekend in the Marian Hall, Birr. It was great to see so many clubs participating in the 2022 Scor Sinsir, which was held before a very apprecative audience.
The standard of competitions was of the highest callibre and the adjudicators had some very difficult decisions to make. Following the evening competitions, the following competitiors emerged victorious.
Rince Foirne - Birr
Amhranaoicht Aonair: Birr - Ber Spain
Aithriseracht/Scealaoicht - Shinrone - Eamonn Franks
Traith Na gCiest - Edenderry
Bailead Ghrupa - Clara
Ceol Uirlise - Drumcullen
The winners now progress to the Leinster Scor championship with the final scheduled to take place on October 22nd in Kells Co. Meath, with the Scor Sinsir All-Ireland Final scheduled to take place on November 12th in Castlebar, Co. Mayo.
Pictured ahead of the Tullamore Court Hotel Offaly Junior 'A' Football Championship final at O'Connor Park next Saturday were Morgan Tynan of Ballinagar and Jordan Quinn of Kilcormac-Killoughey.
Enjoying the Ploughing on Thursday were Michael Dolan, Tullamore Show, Ger Scully, Tullamore Tribune, Noel Morris, Rath and Niall Grennan, Grennan's of Rath
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.