Bridge back in Birr for 2022/23 season

Paul Kerins
PAUL Kerins, incoming President of the local bridge club in Birr hopes for another enjoyable year at the bridge table.
The club resumes on October 3rd playing each Monday night at 7.30p.m. in the County Arms Hotel. Paul looks forward to welcoming all the players back and would encourage some of their former members to return again for the new season. The club is always open to welcoming new members.
Bridge is a game for life. It can be enjoyed by young and old, male and female, weak and strong, it crosses all barriers. The social aspect of the game cannot be overstated. The friends one can make and the enjoyment from it can be huge.
For anyone interested in taking up the game, lessons will be available and starting in early October and you will make new friends. For further information contact (087)785409 or (086) 8363566.
Pictured ahead of the Tullamore Court Hotel Offaly Senior Football Championship final at O'Connor Park next Sunday were Michael Brazil of Tullamore and Niall McNamee of Rhode.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.