Offaly woman (60) accused of heroin offence

Case will come before Tullamore District Court again in November
A WOMAN has been accused of possessing heroin at her address in Crinkle, Birr.
Margaret Doran (60), 18 Grove Street, Crinkle, is alleged to have had the drug for sale or supply to others on February 24 last.
When she appeared before Tullamore District Court last week Sergeant James O'Sullivan said the approximate value of the suspected drugs is €6,000 but a certificate was awaited from the forensic science laboratory.
Judge Michele Finan adjourned the prosecution to November 2 next for directions from the DPP.
