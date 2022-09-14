Roscrea 'Cost of Living Crisis' meeting announced

A meeting to discuss the unprecedented spike in the cost of energy and essentials has been announced for Roscrea at the end of the month.

Described by the organisers as 'a cost of living coalition', the public meeting is planned for the Abbey Hall in Roscrea on September 30 at 7pm. The organisers confirmed that Tipperary Sinn Fein TD, Martin Browne, will be the main speaker.

"The rising cost of living is effecting everyone, the rapid increase in energy and fuel prices has seen record profits for these companies wwhile ordinary people and businesses are wondering how they will pay their bills - this is adding to the already existing housing crisis as many struggle to afford rent or save for a mortgage", the organisers said ahead of the meeting.

"Many people are struggling but people are also angry as the government has done little to help those in need instead under their watch the crisis continues to get worse.

"This is why we have called this meeting to show that there is in fact an alternative and to organise people to campaign for this alternative", they said.