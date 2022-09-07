Exciting Roscrea Roadshow will be a 'Community Connector' for North Tipp Development Company

The streets and estates of Roscrea will be filled with festive fun as the local team at North Tipperary Development Company deliver its upcoming roadshow to outline the huge range of community services they deliver in and around the town.

The four-week series of events kicks off next Thursday outside Shaws and in Ashbury before moving onto six other areas in the town later in the month and into October.

Street music, circus skills, sports demonstrations and inflatables will all create a carnival atmosphere whilst also serving as a post-Covid community connector.

Roscrea’s Seamus Mullaney who is a director of North Tipperary Development Company (NTDC) explains: “We’ve all lost some connections since the pandemic and it is the same for community organisations.

“We want to celebrate and promote the very wide range of services we have in Roscrea but especially to reconnect with people in our local area, community groups, people who might volunteer in their community and those who might need some support or want to learn about our services.”

Kathleen Maher, manager of the Ascend project with NTDC, added that the event will bring their services directly into people’s own living environments: “This is central to the way NTDC works. We aim to meet you where you are and help you get to where you really want to go.

“Our team in Roscrea is deeply embedded in the community. Having been built up in Roscrea 2000 and evolved through North Tipperary LEADER Partnership and now NTDC, we have over 40 persons on the ground at the service of the local community.

“They are providing everything from childcare, youth services, training, job supports, community development services, enterprise supports and grants, counselling and family supports, health and wellbeing classes, domestic abuse supports and older person services.”

The first events are next Thursday (Sept 15) outside Shaws from 11am to 2pm and then in Ashbury from 4pm to 6pm. The Roadshow then moves onto Sheehane on September 20 and Ard Ros, Chapel Lane, Sean Aglish, Cois Aglish on September 22, Gleann Glas on the September 27 and Kennedy Park, Brophy Terrace and Cois Carrig on the September 29.

The October series events are at Tullaskeagh, Ard na Gréine on October 4 and Assumption Park (Cnoc Mhuire), Copper Beech on October 6. All local events are from 4pm to 6pm.

Councillor Michael Smith is encouraging all local people to come out and meet the NTDC team next Thursday or one of the other dates throughout September and October: “There’ll be fun for all and you’ll pick up some useful information that may kickstart something great for you whether it’s in the area of employment, health and well- being, training or some other personal goal you might have.”

North Tipperary Development Company (NTDC) is a not for profit, community focused Local Development Company, providing a wide range of individual and community supports and services in North Tipperary.

It provides a nurturing helping hand for people and their communities to enhance their quality of life through a range of supports - including social inclusion, economic development, employment, energy, rural enterprise and local community development.