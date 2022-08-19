Dimma's Books in Roscrea have very rare RTÉ series available

Roscrea's boutique bookshop located in the Vincent's Shop on Church Street and named after Roscrea's most famous scribe, the Monk Dimma, is proving a great success and has some limited copies of RTÉ's 'The Mark of Man' and some bargain rare publications are starting to run out.

George Cunningham said Dimma himself would be pleased, and pleased too with the literary output from Roscrea over the last 30 years or so, which is on a par, if not surpassing, any other town in Ireland.

Many of these local volumes are available at never to be repeated prices but the stock is dwindling fast - with volumes by John Feehan, George Cunningham, Mary McNamara, Kathleen Moloughney, Peter Byrne and others, as well as Roscrea Peoples priced only €3 each and People of the Year booklets at a nominal cost of one euro.

A huge variety of cookery books have now been put on display in the front area where the new novels are situated. Also inside a choice collection of church history both modern and historical and mainly Irish are now available. A new feature is the marvellous display in a doll’s house of beautiful juvenile books.

Of great interest are the collections of CDs of the RTE Radio 1 programme series 'The Mark of Man' which George Cunningham made with John Quinn in the early 1990s. Some 25 recordings of historic places around Ireland are featured. Of great local interest illustrated here are the two programmes recorded on Birr with Margaret Hogan and Lord and Lady Rosse and the recording of Lorrha and Redwood.

Copies of these are available (limited availability) at the nominal charge of €2 each. Copies may be ordered from Shop manager Eileen (while stocks last).