All the Offaly GAA Results so far this weekend
It's already been a very busy weekend of action on the GAA fields of Offaly with the final group games in the Senior and Intermediate Football Championships to come on Sunday.
Here are the results to hand so far this weekend.
Senior B Football Championship
Erin Rovers 1-10 Tubber 1-17
Clonbullogue 4-12 Walsh Island 1-11
Bracknagh w/o St Rynagh's CONC
Ballycumber 0-14 Gracefield 1-16
Junior Football Championship
Tullamore 3-12 Durrow 0-8
Rhode 1-6 Kilcormac-Killoughey 6-10
Ballinagar w/o Doon CONC
Edenderry 3-10 Kilclonfert 1-10
Junior “B” Football Championship
Daingean w/o St Rynagh's CONC
Raheen 2-15 Clonbullogue 5-5
Ferbane 3-20 Ballycumber 0-11
Shamrocks w/o Clonmore Harps CONC
Birr 2-15 Clodiagh Gaels 2-7
Junior “C” Football Championship
Bracknagh 4-15 Crinkill 0-8
Minor Hurling Championship
Gracefield 0-4 Coolderry 4-11
Ferbane-Belmont 2-6 Clara 3-17
Ballinamere-Durrow 2-11 SBK 1-18
DSK 1-6 Tullamore 3-14
Shamrocks CONC Kilcormac-Killoughey w/o
Kinnitty-Lusmagh 2-18 Birr 1-11
U-13 Football Competition
Rhode Og 3-10 Gracefield 6-14
U-13 2nds Football Competition QF
Na Fianna 2-10 St Manchan's 3-9
U-13 Football Championship “B” SF
Edenderry 2-11 Shamrocks 0-10
