Martin O'Meara's Victoria Cross to visit Lorrha on Saturday

Martin O'Meara, whose VC will be on display in Lorrha on Saturday next August 13th.
AN open invitation is extended to everyone to come to Lorrha on Saturday August 13th for the arrival of Martin O'Meara's Victoria Cross.
This will be a once off occasion where everyone can come along, view the Victoria Cross and take a photograph. There will be a wreath laying ceremony at the Martin O’Meara monument in the village at 10am followed by an Ecumenical Service in the grounds of St Ruadhan’s Church/Dominican Abbey. The VC will then go on display for everyone to view.
They look forward to welcoming you all to Lorrha for this unique occasion.
Corville House at Sean Ross Abbey has been recently renovated as is currently accommodating asylum seekers from African countries and Ukriane - Photo: D. Keegan
The drawing above of the Crannóg Pottery gate in the West End of Banagher is by Donal Burke of Clonfert.
Some of the group of Roscrea Tidy Towns volunteers who attended the environmental workshop entitled Water Habitat Workshop and studied the water quality of the Moneen River
IRELAND WEATHER: Met Eireann pinpoints when heatwave will end with heavy showers and thundery downpours
Portroe mother Elaine Ryan has vowed not to leave Tunisia until she is reunited with her four children
