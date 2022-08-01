Positive meeting with Taoiseach 'is a turning point' for Roscrea's Dean Maxwell

THE ENDORSEMENT by the Taoiseach of calls for permanent long-term public residential care in Roscrea has been greeted as a major step towards a positive outcome in securing the future of the town's only public nursing home.

Roscrea's Dean Maxwell Community Nursing Home was the subject of a meeting on Friday last (July 29) where a delegation from the Dean Maxwell Action Group met with Taoiseach Micháel Martin and Ministers at government buildings and had what they described as a “very successful meeting”.

Chairman of Roscrea Community Development Council, John Lupton, told the Tribune there was “a recognition by all that there must be a complement of long term stay community nursing beds in Roscrea for Roscrea people and its immediate hinterland”.

This core pillar of what campaigners have been long fighting for in Roscrea had never before received such a high-ranking endorsement as that of the Taosieach, and has been welcomed as a solid indication of progression in the right direction.

The meeting was chaired by the Taoiseach and attended by the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, and Minister for Older People, Mary Butler and Independent Tipperary TD, Michael Lowry, who facilitated the meeting and requested the Taoiseach attendance.

Tipperary Fianna Fáil TD, Jackie Cahill and Roscrea based County Councillors Michael Smith (FF) and Shane Lee (IND) and the Dean Maxwell Action Group, represented by Anne Keevey, David Kiernan and John Lupton also participated.

Government Departmental Officials were also there, including officials from the HSE, headed by Marie Bridgeman, Manager of the HSE in the Mid West.

It was confirmed that following the meeting the HSE are now also committed to a complement of long term stay beds for Roscrea. From the meeting it was recognised that much work needed to be done by the HSE, and the relevant Government Departments to ensure that “optimum use is made of available resources in Roscrea and that the development of these resources would take place insofar as may be feasible”, Mr. Lupton told the Tribune.

The Taoiseach said that the progress in formulating a strategy will be reviewed again three months from now to evaluate what progress the Departments and HSE have made.

Mr. Lupton said that it represents a new beginning, as the principle of the right of Roscrea people to have a long term stay bed facility within the community is now accepted - which has never before been officially acknowledged by the HSE.

However, it is only a beginning, he stressed, adding that much strategic work and planning needs to be done over the coming months to determine how these long term stay beds will be provided in Roscrea.

This must be done in the context of a Strategic Plan by the HSE for services for older people in Roscrea, to include the continuation of the Day Care Centre and respite facilities.

“While we would all like to report a more definitive outcome, I think the meeting was very promising and worthwhile and the principle of a long term stay facility in Roscrea for Roscrea people, which was to be lost to the community has now been restored”, Mr. Lupton said.

“A TURNING POINT”

Speaking following the meeting, Deputy Michael Lowry told the Tribune the meeting “marked a turning point for the future of Roscrea’s Dean Maxwell Nursing Home.”

Deputy Lowry said there will be capital investment for Roscrea and “we are now on a clear pathway to a satisfactory resolution”. Deputy Lowry said the meeting provided an “excellent opportunity to address the needs of the people of Roscrea.

“We received a commitment that an overall Service Plan would be prepared and developed to cater for all aspects of elderly care. This plan will include the provision of long-stay beds designated for the town and parish of Roscrea.

“Dean Maxwell will continue to be central to health care delivery”, Deputy Lowry said.

“Today's meeting was most encouraging and a turning point in gaining recognition to address the future of Dean Maxwell and a full and complete Social Care Plan for the people of Roscrea.

“We are now on a clear pathway to a satisfactory resolution. I will continue to give this issue my time and attention”, he said.

Roscrea based Tipperary County Councillor, Michael Smith (FF) said the meeting was positive, but stressed there must be room for future growth to accommodate a changing demographic and growing needs.

“The asset test in a democracy is how it caters for the most vulnerable in our society. Since the 25 long stay beds were swiped away with the stroke of a pen from the Dean Maxwell, many people in the Roscrea area were worried that their hope of having long stay beds near their home were no longer available”, Cllr. Smith said.

“I have always advocated and fought for the HSE to secure investment for the development and enhancement of a new modern nursing home on its current site.

“I will never turn my back on this or the fight for this facility knowing how well the dedicated staff cater for the needs of the elderly and the attachment of families who loved ones benefit from these excellent services.

“A major effort had been made by the Action Committee, other stakeholders and myself to prepare and design a plan which incorporates the potential of the existing site and additional lands now available.

“This plan was agreed, and then recently presented at a meeting of An Taoiseach, Micháel Martin, Minister of Health, Stephen Donnelly, Minister of State Mary Butler, Department officials and the HSE.

“I am glad that the HSE have moved in their stance in relation to the provision of long stay beds for our town and community, but it may well be at too great a cost”, Cllr. Smith said.

“One matter seems to be abundantly clear - there is not one extra bed for the area of Roscrea.

“We have to work together to ensure that any proposals that are discussed are for long term future of elderly care in Roscrea. We also have to secure investment for the provision of services in the current Dean Maxwell Nursing Home”, Cllr. Smith said.