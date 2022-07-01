Roscrea Garda Station will close for six weeks

While Roscrea Garda Station is closed a temporary service will be available from the Garda vehicle (pictured above) parked outside the Main Street Station
Roscrea Garda Station will close for approximately six weeks to allow for a refurbishment of the Main Street Station.
Roscrea Garda Station requires extensive modernisation and the construction work will necessitate its temporary closure to the public from Monday, June 27.
During that period a Command Vehicle will be parked outside the Garda Station and will provide a temporary public office service from 1pm to 3pm everyday.
Telephone calls to the Roscrea Garda Station will be diverted to the Garda Headquarters on Banba Square in Nenagh and Garda patrols and policing of Roscrea and surrounding areas will continue unabated.
"We are delighted that these works have commenced, which will allow for a safer and more accessible area for members of the public to meet with local Gardaí and meet their administrative and reporting needs", local independent Councillor Shane Lee said.
