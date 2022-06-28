Search

28 Jun 2022

What is the weather forecast for the Irish Open at Mount Juliet

28 Jun 2022 3:47 PM

The golfers taking part in the Irish Open at the Mount Juliet Estate in Kilkenny this week look set to see all the conditions you would associate with an Irish summer. 

While it might not be quite as wet as it has been for the last few days, Met Eireann is forecasting that there will be plenty of rain around on Thursday and Friday including the risk of thundery showers on Thursday. It also looks set to be windier on Thursday and Friday than it will be for the weekend.

For those who make the cut and are playing at the weekend, according to the latest Met Eireann forecast, it looks like the weather will improve with bright sunny spells forecast for much of Saturday and Sunday.

Forecast for Thursday

Thursday will bring a mix of sunny spells and showers. Some of the showers will be heavy and possibly thundery, especially in parts of the northeast. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, in light to moderate westerly or variable breezes.

Forecast for Friday

Friday morning will bring a few scattered showers and some bright spells at first. Outbreaks of rain or drizzle then spreading over the country during the afternoon and evening. Highs of 14 to 17 degrees, in mostly moderate south to southwesterly winds.

Forecast for Saturday

Winds will veer west to northwest on Saturday bringing further showers but a lot of dry weather in the south and southwest. Some bright or sunny spells too especially later in the day with temperatures marginally higher.

Forecast for Sunday

Met Eireann says that current indications suggest that Sunday will be a bright fresh day with sunny spells and a few light passing showers, mainly in the north.

