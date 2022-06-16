Animal raises over €1,500 for the Lions Club H4H fundraiser

Pictured in Birr Mart are Ronan O'Hare (Birr Lions Club), Edward Delahunt (Offaly Hospice) and Michael Moran (who donated the animal).
Michael Moran, Lusmagh, donated and reared an animal for the Lions Club H4H fundraiser.
The animal was sold in Central Auctions Birr recently, and raised €1,540, which will be going towards the building of the new Midlands Regional Hospice Unit in Tullamore.
Sincere thanks to Michael for his generosity.
