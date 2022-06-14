Blood donation clinic in Offaly for World Blood Donor Day

Blood donation clinics are taking place in Offaly and all over the country for World Blood Donor Day.

According to the Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS), people can donate today (Tuesday, June 14) in Skibbereen and Cork City in Co Cork, Stilogran and D'Olier Street in Co Dublin, Abbeyfeale in Co Limerick, Athboy in Co Meath, Ballybofey in Co Donegal, Tullamore in Co Offaly, and Kiltimagh in Co Mayo.

The IBTS encourages people to regularly donate in order to keep national supply topped up.

Blood types B+, AB+ and AB- are the most plentiful in supply at present (8 and 9 days each) while A+ and B- are running low with 2 and 3 days each.

People are advised to make an appointment ahead of time to ensure a spot at a clinic and are asked to bring photo ID to help maintain blood safety by verifying identity before donating.

Today is #WorldBloodDonorDay ️️️ We are celebrating all of our wonderful donors and supporters - thank you for all that you do in helping save lives! ❤️#GiveBlood #GivePlatelets #GiveBoneMarrow #WeCountOnYou pic.twitter.com/21WWUGIAHi — Giveblood (@Giveblood_ie) June 14, 2022

Multiple issues rule people out of blood donation, including recent travel (depending on the place), feeling unwell and certain medications.

Children may not accompany adults to their blood donation, as the clinics only permit donors to facilitate Covid-19 social distancing.

Drinking plenty of cold, non-alcoholic fluids in the 24 hours prior to donating and eating savoury food and / or salty snacks the night before donation will greatly reduce the risk of fainting during or after donating.

In addition, please ensure you eat something substantial in the 3 hours prior to your donation.

Although a donation only takes approximately 8 minutes, you will need to allow 60-90 minutes for the entire process, i.e. from the time you register to resting afterwards while enjoying refreshments.

Find out more here.