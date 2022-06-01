Council claims property tax is funding major projects in Offaly

The Local Property Tax is funding a number of large regeneration projects in Offaly, a council official has said.

Stephane Duclot, Director of Services, told the May meeting of Offaly County Council that the Property Tax is contributing €742,000 in funds this year.

This invaluable funding, he said, will go towards a number of urban renewal projects in towns throughout the county, including Kinnitty, Ferbane, Banagher, Clara, and Tullamore.

The Kinnitty money will go towards constructing a connecting trail between Kinnitty village and the mountain bike trails.

The Ferbane project is at the design stage and will transform the town's former convent into a community hub.

Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick said it's great to see that some of the funding will go towards a project in the Offaly side of Portarlington, as well as towards regeneration works in Edenderry. In Edenderry, the project is to construct a 200m Link Road from Granary Court to Fairgreen. This link road proposes to unlock the potential of a large derelict section of Edenderry Town Centre opening up back lands and long derelict opportunity sites. “It's ironic,” remarked Cllr Fitzpatrick, “that some councillors who voted against the Local Property Tax increase a couple of years ago are now very glad to see that their areas are benefiting from it.”

Cllr Fitzpatrick said he would like to see more of the LPT funding going towards the county's villages and rural areas, because there are many places where it's needed.

Cllr Frank Moran commented that the LPT is not popular but it will benefit the county. He welcomed the fact that Clara is going to receive a significant investment. This will support the development of a unique Town Centre Master Plan for Clara and will tackle the issues of dereliction and vacant properties.

Cllr Neil Feighery pointed out that as a result of the Council's decision to increase the LPT by 15% a couple of years ago, €9 million in funding has been sourced and levered.

Cllr Liam Quinn said the LPT is being used to source match funding in a number of funding streams.

Cllr John Leahy said the councillors made a brave decision to increase the tax by 15% three years ago. “Now the public are really appreciating hearing about the regeneration work that is going to take place in their areas. The LPT increase only costs people an extra €13 per year but it's allowing us to do a lot of extra work.” He said the LPT is bringing in about €750,000 per year which is "allowing the Council to build up a nest egg of millions of Euros (having sourced matching funding)".

“The LPT isn't going towards our annual budget expenditure, towards things like roads, lights, etc,” said Cllr Eamon Dooley. “It's been ring-fenced for special regeneration projects in our towns and villages. We are seeing its fruits in our towns.”

Cllr Clendennen said the rising cost of living is a massive challenge for everyone, but the Council wants to stick with the LPT 15% increase for the obvious reason that its benefits can be seen in our urban areas. “I hope the councillors who were previously against the LPT have now seen the light.”

Cllr Mark Hackett said the LPT is an example of “progressive governance. If you are sitting on your hands and doing nothing then you are going nowhere.”

Cllr Tony McCormack agreed. “No one likes to pay tax,” he remarked, “but unfortunately that is the world we live in. If we want to make our county a nicer place to live in then the LPT is an obvious avenue.” He said people who are finding it difficult to pay can come to a more acceptable arrangement with the Council.

Cllr Clare Claffey said she voted against the Local Property Tax increase a couple of years ago “and I would do so again. However, I also have every right to welcome the proposed projects in the towns, including the €150,000 for the regeneration of the Banagher Marina / Royal Shannon Hotel area. I think it is wrong of some councillors to try and shame those councillors who voted against the tax.

“I think the truth is that the LPT has replaced central government funding, central government funding which should never have been taken from us.”

Cllr John Foley agreed with Cllr Claffey. “I have been a local rep for 23 years,” he said, “and the LPT was an unfair tax to impose on people several years ago as we were emerging from the pain of the financial crash. I think the other councillors in today's meeting should tone it down a bit. We voted against the LPT because we wanted to help people who were finding the cost of living tough. Over the last 23 years I have represented the people who elected me to the very best of my ability.”

“We have very little discretionary funding,” commented Cllr John Carroll, “and we always have to think outside the box.” He welcomed the Banagher funding. “The area beside the marina is a little rundown. It is important that visitors coming off the boats get a good impression.”

Cllr Ken Smollen argued that these projects should be funded by central government. “This tax has been foisted on people by those whom they elected.”

Cllr Eamon Dooley said it's wishful thinking to think that central government funding would be forthcoming.

Cllr Clendennen agreed. “I don't think we can expect the government to spoon-feed us. This is about the Council, the county, stepping up to the plate. As far as I can see some councillors are willing to do nothing except go into hiding.”

Mark Connolly, Director of Finance and Support Services in Offaly County Council, told the meeting that the members of Offaly County Council had allocated the €742,000 property tax income raised in 2021, and €100,000 from 2020, to projects in various towns and villages throughout the country, "Ferbane, Kinnitty, Edenderry and Tullamore."







