ALERT: HSE warns people to stop using these e-cigarettes

The HSE has urged the public to stop using certain e-cigarettes from the Aroma King range of disposable vapes.

A warning has also been sent to retailers to stop selling these products as they contain an unauthorised amount of nicotine.

The HSE’s National Tobacco Control Office said it submitted a warning to the EU’s rapid alert system for dangerous non-food products after discovering that certain Aroma King products contain more than the permitted amount of nicotine (20mg/ml or 2%).

A total of 46 Aroma King disposable e-cigarettes in certain ranges and flavours were sampled and analysed by the HSE and found to have a nicotine concentration higher than the permitted amount of nicotine which is set in legislation at 20mg/ml, with levels up to 50.4mg/ml detected.

The declared nicotine concentration on the packaging indicates a nicotine concentration of 20mg/ml or 2% nicotine.

The HSE said it has contacted all major Irish distributors of e-cigarettes and refill containers that they are aware of and are in the process of contacting known retailers of these products.

Dr Maurice Mulcahy, Regional Chief Environmental Health Officer, HSE said : "As a precautionary measure our message for the public is to check your e-cigarette product against the list of products involved in this alert. If you have one of these products we want you to stop using it and return it to the shop where you bought it. If you have already used it and feel unwell then you should contact your GP as the first point of contact.

“We are asking retailers to stop selling the products listed below and to contact us with the full supplier traceability details. If retailers have sold or distributed any of the listed products below we want them to recall them by displaying a recall notice in a prominent position in their retail premises and on their website.”