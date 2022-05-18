'No foul play' - Gardaí give update on terrifying Offaly chipper explosion
Gardaí have confirmed to the Offaly Express that foul play is not suspected in an explosion at a chipper in Edenderry that injured two men.
Emergency services attended the scene of a fire at Gianny's chipper in Offaly at around 5pm on Tuesday evening, May 17. The fire was caused by a suspected gas explosion.
Residents from apartments above the premises were evacuated for a short time and a road closure was in place until 7pm at New Row Corner.
Gardai, Offaly Fire Services and a number of ambulances attended the scene.
Two men were taken from the scene to St James Hospital to be treated for injuries. There is no update on the extent of their injuries.
In response to a query from the Offaly Express, a garda spokesperson said "foul play is not suspected" and added that the fire was caused by "a possible industrial accident."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.