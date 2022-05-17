Two men injured after explosion at Offaly chipper

Emergency services remain at the scene of a suspected explosion and fire at a chipper in Offaly this evening, Tuesday, May 17.
Gardaí confirmed the fire at Gianny's chipper on JKL Street, Edenderry, at a junction known locally as New Row Corner.
It is understood a gas explosion caused the fire.
Residents from apartments above the premises were evacuated. There is a partial road closure in place at New Row Corner.
Gardai, Offaly Fire Services and a number of ambulances have been attending the scene.
Gardai have also confirmed to the Offaly Express that two men have been taken from the scene to St James Hospital to be treated for injuries.
No further information is available at this time.
More as we get it...
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.