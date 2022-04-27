Search

27 Apr 2022

Cistercian College students compete for EirGrid climate award

SciFest CEO Sheila Porter addressing students at a SciFest STEM Fair.

27 Apr 2022 11:00 AM

THIS week, students from Cistercian College, Roscrea will hold their own SciFest STEM Fair with the chance of winning the EirGrid Climate and Delivering a Cleaner Energy Future Award.

EirGrid, the operator and developer of Ireland’s electricity grid has partnered with SciFest to create the climate and energy focused award for its SciFest@School programme.

SciFest@School is a second-level programme promoting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths) education by providing a forum for students to present and display their scientific investigations.

EirGrid is working to transform the power system for future generations and as such, wants to listen and learn from those who will be integral in Ireland’s efforts to achieve up to 80% of electricity consumption via renewable energy sources by 2030 – an important step on the journey to net zero by 2050.

The EirGrid Climate and Delivering a Cleaner Energy Future Award will be presented to the secondary school students who design a creative, innovative approach to utilising energy from clean resources.

The Cistercian College STEM Fair takes place this Friday, April 29th.

Speaking about EirGrid’s involvement in the nationwide programme, Errol Close, Head of Strategy and Sustainability with EirGrid said, “EirGrid’s strategy is shaped by climate change and delivering a cleaner energy future. Achieving this will require strong development of the skills and critical thinking required across society.

“Our partnership with SciFest offers not only the opportunity to promote greater participation in STEM subjects but also to support young people to develop these skills and showcase their innovation and creativity in addressing an existential challenge like climate change,” added Close.

Welcoming EirGrid’s involvement, SciFest’s Founder and CEO, Sheila Porter said, “We are excited and proud to have EirGrid join SciFest as a Silver Sponsor. EirGrid is leading the charge in making Ireland’s green and renewable dream a reality. Only through innovation and critical thinking, core skills nurtured by the SciFest programme, can we, as a society rise to the challenge presented by climate change and the need for cleaner energy.

“The EirGrid Climate and Delivering a Cleaner Energy Future Award will be presented at local SciFest@School fairs across the island of Ireland and throughout the school year and will act as an incentive for young people to innovate, create and contribute to solutions to these issues. We very much look forward to working with EirGrid in making this happen.”

For further information about EirGrid’s role in delivering a cleaner energy future visit www.eirgrid.ie.

