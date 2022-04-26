Search

26 Apr 2022

Croatian native ordained to priesthood for Diocese of Killaloe

Bishop Fintan Monahan performed the ordination on Sunday

26 Apr 2022 9:31 PM

ANTUN Pasalic was ordained to the priesthood for the Diocese of Killaloe by Bishop Fintan Monahan in the Cathedral of Ss Peter and Paul in Ennis on Sunday last.

Antun is a native of Zagreb, Croatia. He first came to Ireland when he was 18 years old and worked for some time in the Cistercian Abbey in Roscrea. He began his studies for the priesthood in St Patrick’s College Maynooth in 2015. Ordained as a deacon in September 2021, he has been ministering in the Ennis Parish and Abbey Pastoral Area since then. During his time of formation Antun has ministered in Ennis, Nenagh and at Knock Shrine.

Antun’s parents, Marko and Anđa, and his family, travelled from Croatia to be present at his ordination on Sunday. Mr Davor Vidis, the Croatian Ambassador to Ireland was also in attendance.

Fr Antun celebrated his First Mass of Thanksgiving in the Cathedral of Ss Peter and Paul on Monday evening.

Speaking about Sunday’s ordination Bishop Monahan said; “Antun’s ordination is a cause of great joy and source of renewed hope for all of us in the Diocese of Killaloe. He is among the many faithful people who have made their home in Ireland from other nations in recent years and I pray that his priesthood will enrich the life of the Church in Killaloe Diocese for many years to come. Ad Multos Annos”.

