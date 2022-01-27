Woman targeted in terrifying Offaly incident

Gardai in Offaly are appealing for witnesses after a woman was targeted in an incident on Thursday evening, January 27.
Gardai in Edenderry are investigating an incident that occurred at approximately 5.30pm.
A woman was knocked to the ground on the footpath opposite the School Lane in the town.
If you witnessed anything or have any information, including dash-cam footage, regarding the incident contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600 or 1800 666 111 or Edenderry Garda Station on 046 973 1290.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.