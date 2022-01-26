Search

Doubts raised over major new link road planned in Offaly

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

26 Jan 2022 11:46 AM

THERE are questions over whether the proposed N52 Tullamore to Kilbeggan link road will proceed as planned.

At the monthly meeting of Offaly County Council, Councillor Sean O’Brien said he had received an email outlining 7 projects that were not going to proceed as scheduled and one was the link road.

"As you recall we went through a public consultation process to come up with the preferred route, a report on that route is imminent and I understand that consulting engineers have already been appointed to go to the next stage. But it seems we have no allocation received for the continuation of that work," outlined Cllr O’Brien.

"I would propose that we contact all the Oireachtas members in Laois Offaly to push for the funding for the N52 Tullamore to Kilbeggan road and hope that it can proceed as planned. I’m quite concerned," he said.

Chief Executive Officer Anna Marie Delaney said the executive would come back to the members when the relevant officials are contacted.

Director of Services, Tom Shanahan said "we haven't received an allocation and we haven't received a definition of how to proceed from here. It would take a relatively small amount of money to continue the project."

He said a meeting will take place to see how the project will progress.

