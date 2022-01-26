Banagher to feature in new TV programme on Brontë family

Charlotte's Way, Banagher, formerly Hill House, now a well appointed guest house. It was here that Arthur Bell Nicholls resided for 45 years after his return from Haworth.
A NEW television programme entitled The Brontës: An Irish Tale, which includes some footage on the Banagher connection with the famous literary family, will be broadcast on Tuesday February 1st on BBC One Northern Ireland and on the BBC iPlayer at 10.35pm. The programme lasts about 30 minutes.
Presenter Aoife Hinds (Derry Girls, Normal People, The Last Call) will explore the strong Irish connections that had a lasting impact on the Brontës, their work and their legacy in locations throughout Ireland and Yorkshire.
Charlotte Brontë and Arthur Bell Nicholls of Banagher married after a long courtship and spent most of their honeymoon in Ireland. The film will feature locations in Banagher where Arthur lived for forty-five years after Charlotte's death, and discover that it is thanks to Arthur’s love for Charlotte that much of the iconic Brontë memorabilia survives to this day.
