Vigil to be held at Dáil to remember murdered Offaly teacher Ashling Murphy

Vigil to be held to remember murdered Offaly teacher Ashling Murphy
The Women's Council of Ireland is holding a vigil in memory of murdered Offaly schoolteacher Ashling Murphy on Friday afternoon.
Ms Murphy was brutally murdered while out exercising on the Grand Canal near Cappincur, Tullamore on Wednesday. Her death has sent shockwaves throughout the country.
Join us tomorrow outside the Dail, details below #VigilforAshling #AshlingMurphy pic.twitter.com/4J58FzerH7— Womenscouncilireland (@NWCI) January 13, 2022
A Romanian man in his 40s continues to be questioned by gardaí in relation to the brutal killing in broad daylight.
The vigil at the Dáil will take place at 4pm on Friday and will remember Ashling and call for an end to "men's violence against women."
Gardai appeal for information on bike as man remains detained in connection with murder of young woman in Tullamore
