Picture captures almost 100 years and five generations of Offaly family

Five generations of an Offaly family celebrate at Christmas
It’s not often that five generations of the one family are photographed together!
Baby Ted, aged three weeks, when the photograph was taken just before Christmas, being held by his dad Kieran Casey and watched over by his granny Fidelma O’Connor Casey, his great-granny Liz O’Connor, Kildangan and his great-great granny Julia Bergin, proprietor of the Leinster House Drapery, Abbeyleix.
From youngest to oldest, there are 97 years of an age span – an incredible and historic photo to have. Congratulations to Kieran and mum, Sophie.
How long will the good weather last? Met Eireann forecasting weather in Ireland to remain settled for extended tim
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.