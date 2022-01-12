Search

12 Jan 2022

One bar is fining people every time they mention Covid-19

Any mention of Covid in one Donegal bar and you'll be fined

The Covid jar on display at the Alt Bar, where all monies raised will be donated to charity

Reporter:

Alan Foley

It's fair to say at this stage a lot of people are tired of talking about Covid - so much so one bar in Donegal has introduced a €2 fine every time the C-word is mentioned.

The Alt Bar in Killea is managed by Christopher Moore and Conor McDevitt and having toyed with the idea for a couple of weeks, the new regulation came into effect on Friday. It's all in good faith though as all monies raised will be donated to charity at a later date.

"There were people in on Friday and all the talk these days is about Covid," Christopher told DonegalLive. "So I plonked the Covid jar on the counter and away we went. A few people were caught - I was one of them myself! By the end of day on Friday there was €54 raised for charity."

Times are tough in the bar trade, particularly with the 8pm closures with Killea's proximity to the border.

"We don't want to make light of the whole situation," Christopher stressed. "But we'd like people to enjoy themselves when they do get out for an hour and we've live music planned for tonight so the staff will have their ears open and we'll continue with the Covid jar indefinitely. When the time comes then we'll sit down and decide which charity we'll donate to and hopefully the money raised can be of use to someone."

 

