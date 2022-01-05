IRELAND WEATHER: Ireland set to get a blast of winter as Met Eireann issues Snow and Ice Weather Warning for whole country
We might not have had a White Christmas but it looks as if we are going to get a blast of snow in January as Met Eireann has issued a Weather Warning for Snow and Ice.
Ireland is going to get a winter blast with Met Eireann saying that accumulations of snow are likely in some places.
The Status Yellow Weather Warning comes into place at 4pm on Thursday and will remain in place until 11am on Friday.
Met Eireann is warning that there will be scattered showers of hail, sleet and snow, and icy stretches, Thursday evening, Thursday night and Friday morning, will lead to hazardous travelling conditions in some parts. Showers will be most widespread in the west and north of the country where some accumulations are likely. Isolated thunderstorms will occur also.
Separately, the UK Met Office has issued a Yellow Snow and Ice Warning for Antrim, Armagh, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.
