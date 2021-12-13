Five year plan to guide Offaly village into the future

A VILLAGE and rural parish in Offaly are planning for the future.

Offaly Local Development Company are assisting the Pullough Planning Group to carry out a survey which will guide Pullough in the coming years.

The group is a joint initiative of over ten local organisations in Pullough.

Over the past month each household has received the confidential questionnaire and have submitted their answers.

These answers will be analysed by staff from OLDC and the results will be presented to the local groups in early Spring.

Then a five year plan will be put together to guide Pullough when taking on projects and requesting funding.

Authorities such as Leader, Waterways Ireland and Offaly County Council can then assist the community to fulfil their ambitions.

“Pullough Planning Group would like to thank Siobhan, Declan and all the team at OLDC for their continued support to Pullough,” said a spokesperson for Pullough Planning Group.

Locals can still complete the survey dropped or online at https://tinyurl.com/pulloughsurvey until this weekend.

Meanwhile, Cllr John Clendennen told the recent meeting of Birr Municipal District that it's important to get Village Renewal Funding for Pullough.

"When should we make an application for the funding?" he asked. "I don't want us to miss the boat." There was no answer immediately forthcoming to his question.