Search

25 Nov 2021

Man called gardaí 'black and tans' in Offaly town incident

Man called gardaí 'black and tans' in Offaly town incident

Man called gardaí 'black and tans' in Offaly town incident

Reporter:

Reporter

A man who told Birr gardai they were “Black and Tan bastards” will have to complete 80 hours of community service or go to prison for three months.

Tullamore District Court heard that defendant Michael Moran, 46, Cumberland Terrace, Emmet Street, Birr was shouting through a window at the Garda Station in the town at 2.15am on August 25 last year.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan said Garda Michelle Sweeney heard a lot of commotion and Mr Moran was roaring “Come out ye shower of c....” and said “Ye dirty shower of Black and Tan bastards”.

The gardai recognised Mr Moran who then left and went to his car in Emmet Square, continuing to shout obscenities as he did so.

Sergeant O'Sullivan said the accused “took off at speed” around the square.

He had 10 previous convictions, including two for public order offences, the most recent of which was in July, 2009.

A plea of guilty to a summons alleging that Mr Moran engaged in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour was entered on behalf of the accused by Donal Farrelly, solicitor.

He said Mr Moran worked locally as a general operative in a factory and on the night of the offence he had been drinking, but was also on medication.

Mr Farrelly said his client had quickly written a letter of apology to the gardai. He told Judge Catherine Staines Mr Moran would be prepared to do community service.

Judge Staines adjourned sentence to February 2 next year for a community service report and indicated that if Mr Moran is deemed suitable, he must complete 80 hours in lieu of a three-month prison sentence.

Offaly man in court for punching ex-wife's new partner outside school

Illegal worker in Offaly restaurant tried to leave through back door during inspection

€30m settlement for Offaly boy who suffered 'catastrophic injuries' at birth

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media