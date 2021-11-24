Man called gardaí 'black and tans' in Offaly town incident

A man who told Birr gardai they were “Black and Tan bastards” will have to complete 80 hours of community service or go to prison for three months.

Tullamore District Court heard that defendant Michael Moran, 46, Cumberland Terrace, Emmet Street, Birr was shouting through a window at the Garda Station in the town at 2.15am on August 25 last year.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan said Garda Michelle Sweeney heard a lot of commotion and Mr Moran was roaring “Come out ye shower of c....” and said “Ye dirty shower of Black and Tan bastards”.

The gardai recognised Mr Moran who then left and went to his car in Emmet Square, continuing to shout obscenities as he did so.

Sergeant O'Sullivan said the accused “took off at speed” around the square.

He had 10 previous convictions, including two for public order offences, the most recent of which was in July, 2009.

A plea of guilty to a summons alleging that Mr Moran engaged in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour was entered on behalf of the accused by Donal Farrelly, solicitor.

He said Mr Moran worked locally as a general operative in a factory and on the night of the offence he had been drinking, but was also on medication.

Mr Farrelly said his client had quickly written a letter of apology to the gardai. He told Judge Catherine Staines Mr Moran would be prepared to do community service.

Judge Staines adjourned sentence to February 2 next year for a community service report and indicated that if Mr Moran is deemed suitable, he must complete 80 hours in lieu of a three-month prison sentence.