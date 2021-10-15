Devastation as former Offaly footballer's house burns down

People are rallying around former Offaly intercounty footballer Nigel Grennan and his family today after their house burned down on Thursday.

Nigel played with the Offaly footballers in the mid-2000s and has been living in Mount Temple, Co Westmeath. He and his wife Lisa, a well-known singer, completed work on their house just two years ago.

In a devastating blow, their house burned to the ground in the incident on Thursday, October 14. The blaze is being investigated by Westmeath County Council.

One firefighter was injured while attending the scene. He is understood to has sustained an ankle injury and was treated at Tullamore Hospital on Thursday.

Luckily, Nigel, Lisa and their two children were out of the house at the time of the fire.

The community and friends of Lisa and Nigel have rallied and established a GoFundMe page. Almost €50,000 had been raised for the family as of Friday evening.

"We as a community, are devastated for the incredible loss of their family home, which was built and completed only two years ago. Fortunately, Lisa, Nigel and their two young children were not in the house at the time, but they now face the difficult task of rebuilding their lives and their home following the loss of everything they own.

"The Grennan Family Support Fund will help to provide financial relief to the family during this difficult time," the fundraiser says.

You can donate HERE.