Three month driving ban for Offaly man who had unseatbelted children in vehicle
A THREE month disqualification was handed down to an Offaly man who failed to ensure children were wearing a safety belt.
Garda Christopher Julian Campbell, stopped Henry O’Donovan Thompson (64), The Steps, O’Connell Street, Birr, on August 1, 2020.
Garda Campbell said he had observed Mr Thompson on Railway Road, Birr, in a vehicle which was pulling a trailer containing a large item which was overhanging at the side.
He was accompanied by two children which Garda Campbell estimated to be between 8 and 10.
Garda Campbell issued a fixed penalty notice. In response Mr Thompson responded saying ‘’you are hardly going to do me for that. Don’t tell me you never did it yourself. I only came from the square.’’
Judge Staines imposed a fine of €100 and disqualified Mr Thompson from driving for three months.
