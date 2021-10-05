'Milking away' - Glenisk mooving forward with production after fire

Firefighers at the scene in Glenisk last week PIC CREDIT: Midlands 103
Offaly dairy company Glenisk is fighting back after the devastating fire that destroyed much of their plant in Killeigh last week.
The family-owned business is reportedly back to 40% capacity in terms of milk productions, stressing that their cows are "blissfully unaware of the fire."
They added that the cows are "grazing and milking away."
"We can't make yogurt (yet) but that beautiful organic milk is back in store tomorrow [Tuesday]," they said in a hopeful tweet.
Update! Our lovely cows remain blissfully unaware of the fire grazing + milking away. We can't make yogurt (yet) but that beautiful Organic Milk is back in store tomorrow. Your support in spreading the word + picking up a litre would mean the world to us right now. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NYxLWRv9aI— Glenisk (@Glenisk) October 4, 2021
People were left at Clara station last Saturday night when a bus transfer failed to appear (Photo Wikipedia)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.