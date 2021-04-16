Second Covid vaccine for Offaly kidney transplant recipient

KIDNEY transplant recipient, Gearoid Wrafter from Loughaun, Tullamore last week received his second dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine at the Irish Kidney Association's Renal Support Centre at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

This was an Easter gift like no other for Gearoid who was accompanied to Beaumont by his mother, Theresa and sister, Denise.

Gearoid received his kidney transplant in 2015 and is a fifth year student at Killina Secondary School, Rahan.