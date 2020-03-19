Tomorrow marks the third anniversary since Cork woman Tina Satchwell was last seen

Gardaí in Midleton are renewing their appeal for information on tracing the whereabouts of 47 year old Tina Satchwell.

The woman is missing from her home on Grattan Street, Youghal, Co Cork since Monday March 20 2017.

Tomorrow marks the 3rd year anniversary since Tina was last seen. To date, this investigation has resulted in over 370 separate lines of enquiry being conducted, including liaison with colleagues internationally and engagement with Interpol.



Over 100 hours of CCTV has been viewed and in excess of 170 statements have been taken.



A senior investigating officer has been appointed and a peer review is being conducted into the investigation.

Speaking at Midleton Garda Station, Superintendent Adrian Gamble said "An Garda Síochána are firmly of the belief that credible information exists in the East Cork community that can assist our missing person investigation. The team and I continue to actively investigate the disappearance of Tina Satchwell in March, 2017, and I appeal for anyone who has further information, no matter how insignificant they think it may be, to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 – 4621550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station. Any information will be treated in the strictest of confidence.”



Tina is described as 5’ 7’’, of medium build with blonde shoulder length hair and blue eyes.