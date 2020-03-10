Weather switch-up for Seachtain na Gaeilge on RTÉ today

Weather presenters from RTÉ and TG4 are swapping jobs to celebrate Seachtain na Gaeilge today.



RTÉ Weather's Helen Curran is in Connemara to take the helm of Aimsir@TG4 while Caitlín Nic Aoidhh has travelled to Dublin to front RTÉ Weather bulletins today.

The weather presenters crossed paths in Galway yesterday to exchange weather stories and advice before the show today March 10.

Helen Curran stated that "Everyone in TG4 has been really kind and really welcoming as I brush off my teanga. But the strangest part of doing Aimsir is that they stand on the other side of the screen. Instead of using my left hand to point, I need to use my right hand. It's like driving on the other side of the road."

Caitlín Nic Aoidh added that "Irish people up and down the country are interested in weather. Like sport, chat of the rain, wind and snow unites people. I'm delighted to be involved in #weatherswap and this fun project for Seachtain na Gaeilge. I might be in a different studio today but it's the same story with our Irish weather!"

Viewers will see TG4's Caitlín Nic Aoidh present RTÉ Weather bulletins on RTÉ One as Gaeilge at 11.40am and during the Today Show at 5.25pm with a bilingual report after the One O'Clock news. And on TG4 Helen Curran will present Aimsir@TG4 at 5.32.pm and 6.57pm as Gaeilge.



Both weather presenters will join Maura and Dáithí on the Today Show at 5pm as they do their #weatherswap.