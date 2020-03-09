Calls for work conditions for those affected by the Coronavirus to be addressed

There has been calls for the workplace conditions of those affected by Covid-19 (Coronavirus) to be addressed.

Green Party Seanad candidate Cllr Pauline O'Reilly says that the workplace conditions for those impacted by the Coronavirus need to be addressed.

Reacting to the news that the Taoiseach will examine this she said that "The current crisis highlights just how many people are living hand to mouth."

Cllr O'Reilly continued to state that "those who are in isolation due to the Coronavirus are not the only people impacted. Parents and other carers are also suffering when a loved one is home from school or respite care. Those in precarious employment, carers, teachers, nurses, and all workers who have been limited to the statutory 'force majeure' leave of three days in a twelve-month period are deeply worried. It impacts their ability to pay rent, mortgages, and even food.



Cllr O'Reilly outlined that the maejure rule needs to be extended from the current 3 day rule, to 14 days in order to accommodate any worker caring for a depended person who is in isolation, or those who are in self-isolation. This would allow workers to receive full pay for the duration of isolation.

