Exciting new plans for Offaly festival to be revealed

New plans for the long running Vintage Sunday, held as part of Birr Vintage Week & Arts Festival, will be revealed by organisers next week.

Organisers of the 2020 festival are inviting the public, sponsors and patrons to come along to hear about the new exciting plans for Vintage Sunday 2020 at the monthly meeting of the Birr Vintage Week committee on Monday, March 2 next at 8pm in Dooly's Hotel, Birr.

Interested members of the public, sponsors and patrons are invited to come along and hear how the plans will change Vintage Sunday as we know it with a revamp of the day's format.

It's understood the plans will change Vintage Sunday in a very 'good and positive way' and that organisers are looking forward to outlining these new plans to everyone on the night.