Tullamore contingent travel to Dublin for childcare protest

A TOTAL of 45 childcare practitioners and early childhood educators travelled from Tullamore to Dublin to participate in the childcare crisis protest recently.

Childcare providers are close to breaking point, most recently dealing with the Tusla re-registration process, an increase in their insurance and having introduced another scheme which has been rolled out by the previous Government, a spokesperson for the Tullamore contingent told the Tullamore Tribune.

“All of these have added a huge burden and stress to providers. The ECCE scheme has been in effect for 10 years yet no increase has been introduced however all our costs such as tax, insurance, rates and so on have raised year on year. This means that providers are struggling to sustain their businesses and keep quality staff,” said the spokesperson,

Management and staff of Child's Play felt it was important to stand with other providers and early years educators to make our voice heard.

“We just hope that the next Government will take it on board when dealing with childcare,” concluded the spokesperson.