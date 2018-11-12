Councillor welcomes funding for Clara cemetery

Independent councillor Dervill Dolan has welcomed the recent approval by Offaly County Council and Tullamore Municipal District of a grant under the Local Improvement Scheme for improvement works at the old St Brigid’s cemetery at Kilbride in Clara.

Cllr Dolan said the local heritage committee and local volunteers have been doing great work at the cemetery in Kilbride over the past year cleaning it up and making it more accessible for people and also arranging for improvement works at the old church in the cemetery.

"This grant funding will greatly improve access to the old St Brigid’s cemetery at Kilbride and it is the committees intention to hold a prayer service at the cemetery next February to celebrate the Feast of St. Brigid," Cllr Dolan said.

Bernie Henry, Chairperson of the Clara Heritage Committee also welcomed the recent grant allocation for improvement works at the entrance to St Brigid’s cemetery at Kilbride and said that the local heritage group and local volunteers have been working in St Brigid’s cemetery all summer and recently met with Amanda Pedlow, the County Heritage Officer, who has arranged for some restoration works to be carried out on the old St Brigid’s church at the rear of the cemetery.

Bernie said the group are also presently "working with Offaly Local Development Company to have more improvement works carried out at the cemetery."

Bernie added that this Local Improvement grant will "greatly improve access to the old cemetery and it will make it easier for the people in Clara and the surrounding area to visit the cemetery on a more regular basis."