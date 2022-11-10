The best boozy gifts to give this Christmas

After a little something to place under the tree? Christmas stocking looking a little lacklustre? Fluid and festive, these gorgeous gift packs and special releases will keep the festive fervour flowing, with the promise of smiles all round…

1. Whitley Neill Mince Pie Gin, £19.99, 70cl, B&M in-store

When you want to drink in the flavours of mince pies, think Gin o’clock laced with aromas of dried fruits, raisins, cloves, cinnamon and hit of juniper for good measure.

2. MOTH Espresso Martini, Margarita & Socks Gift, £25, John Lewis

Did someone say socktails? Kick-start the festivities with a smart pair of socks (with a cocktail emoji on them) and two ready-made cocktails. MOTH (Mix of Total Happiness) have teamed up with John Lewis to create the perfect stocking filler that’s ready when you are. Choose from MOTH Espresso Martini and Margarita set (pictured) or the MOTH Negroni and Old Fashioned set.

3. Welcombe Hills Vineyard Gift Sets, from £30.38, Welcombe Hills

The complete works of William Shakespeare, or should we say the complete wines?! Welcombe Hills Vineyard, based in Stratford-Upon-Avon, have named their Christmas gift sets after Shakespeare’s plays. A range of still and sparkling wines, highlights include Ophelia (sparkling blanc de noirs and rosé), Titania (solaris & seyval blanc) and Othello (pinot noir).

4. 8Track Gift Pack: Includes 8Track Spiced Rum, 70cl, branded high ball glass, 8Track pin badge and selection of music-inspired cocktail ideas, £39.95, 8trackrum

8Track’s Caribbean spiced rum promises to be a big hit with its enticing notes of cloves, ginger and Seville orange peel, topped with vanilla and exotic spice. Simply top with Mediterranean tonic and garnish with a slice of orange.

5. Ben Lomond Personalised Gin, £33, 70cl, Ben Lomond

Make it a Christmas to remember with a personalised message delivered to their door, on a cool blue bottle to reflect the colours of Loch Lomond. A London Dry Gin with a Scottish twist, containing notes of sweet berries, citrus orange, floral rose and spicy Szechuan pepper.

6. The London No 1 Gin Phone Box, £42.99, 70cl, Selfridges

When you want to dial up happy hour, this light-up telephone box will make a hero of your bar cart. One for classic gin cocktails, botanicals include cinnamon, orange root and angelica, alongside bergamot and gardenia. The blue tinted gin will look even more striking when it’s illuminated after hours.

7. Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut Fridge X Smeg, £58, Clos 19

Fizz, bang, pop… Smeg are spot on this Christmas with their retro 1950s-style mini fridge gift box. This creative collaboration champions two luxury brands, and will keep your bottle of bubbly cool for up to two hours. Cheers!

8. Christmas Prosecco & Champagne Gift Box, £63.99, Virgin Wines

When you want to pop the corks on the three celebratory days of Christmas, these bubbles have you backed. A party-size pack, includes a small grower champagne (artisan champagne made by the person who grows the grapes), plus a posh pink and white prosecco.

9. A Good Old-Fashioned Christmas Whisky, 2022 Edition, £84.95, The Whisky Exchange

A seasonal dram for the holidays, think Christmas spice and all things nice. Expect rich, spicy, fruity flavours, topped with a generous measure of festive cheer.