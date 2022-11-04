Harry Styles unveils new fashion collaboration with Gucci

Harry Styles has teamed up with Italian fashion house Gucci for a new campaign showcasing his “dream wardrobe”.

The project, titled HA HA HA, was born out of the friendship between the pop-megastar and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, who are described as “kindred creative spirits”.

A series of images, released as part of the campaign, features “whimsical prints” and “vintage details”.

The line was first presented in June of this year and the name reportedly derives from a combination of Styles and Michele’s first initials.

The As It Was singer previously starred in Gucci’s Autumn 2018 and Beloved bag campaigns, and is known to often wear the high-end brand.

“The House presents the Gucci HA HA HA campaign featuring British singer-songwriter and actor, Harry Styles,” read a statement on the Gucci website.

“Arising from the friendship between him and Creative Director Alessandro Michele, play is at the very heart of the collection, which uses menswear as a tool of the avant-garde.

“Captured by Mark Borthwick, the series of images sees Harry Styles showcase the ‘dream wardrobe’ defined by the eccentric use of romantic accents, whimsical prints, vintage details, and the expressive emotionality of the individual.”

The fashion house also tweeted: “Clothes are put on, paired with surprising accessories, cast aside, and piled up in a game of dress-up that sees the men’s world as an instrument of the avant-garde.”