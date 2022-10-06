Search

06 Oct 2022

Is it still possible to find an affordable family holiday this October half term?

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Oct 2022 12:05 PM

There’s no denying it’s becoming more expensive to go on holiday – especially during peak periods. But the good news is there are still plenty of late deals on the market if you look around.

According to consumer advice champions Which?, flights could be up to 42% more expensive than pre-Covid levels, which makes all-inclusive flights and accommodation bundles more appealing.

Although if you can grab a decent flight, room only options also offer great flexibility. And you don’t even have to go abroad. October is a wonderful time to enjoy the waterways and country trails closer to home.

Here are a few good value family breaks yet to be snapped up.

Ticking all the boxes in Turkey


Sun, sea, sand and 13 swimming pools. What more could a family want? Adults can play on a 36-hole golf course or in the spa and wellness centre at the Cullinan Belek resort in Turkey, while kids’ clubs cater to tiny tots and teenagers. Take a stroll along 800metres of sandy beach gazing up at the Taurus mountains, and dine in a choice of 20 restaurants and bars.

How: Olympic Holidays offers seven nights all-inclusive at the Cullinan Belek from £1,675pp – saving £246pp (two adults and one child), including flights from Manchester. Other UK airports available. Departs October 23. Call 0208 492 6868 or visit olympicholidays.com

Boating to Bath

Setting off from Drifters’ Devizes base on the Kennet & Avon Canal in Wiltshire, float along canals to Bath and back. The journey takes around 10 hours, travelling across two aqueducts and passing through 10 locks, with a choice of canal-side pubs to stop off at along the way.

How: Drifters offers the 58ft Tibetan Fox narrowboat (sleeps six) for a four-night break from £1,122, saving £324. Price includes diesel, gas, damage waiver, bed linen, towels, canal map, life jackets, parking and tuition. Pets are extra, charged at £30 each. Available October 24. Call 0344 984 0322 or visit drifters.co.uk

String out summer in Corfu

Days are still warm in the Greek islands at the end of October, although the weather is still cool enough to enjoy the many hiking and cycling routes on offer. Even though there are fewer crowds, direct flights are still running. Sleep by the sea at the five-star Angsana resort, which also has excellent kids’ club facilities.

How: Rooms from £226.90 per night (two adults and two children sharing) with breakfast. From October 23. Visit angsana.com

Bag a bargain in Cornwall

Staying in a Cornish caravan could be a perfect affordable family holiday option. Set on the edge of a wood, surrounded by countryside, the Sun Haven holiday park is within walking distance of the golden sands of Mawgan Porth Beach and is also close to Newquay.

How: A three-night stay in a six-person caravan costs from £138 per night. Call 0333 200 2780 or visit lovatparks.com

Dine on great views in Greece

Choose between strolls through fabulous gardens or along a sandy beach at Parga Beach Resort on mainland Greece. In addition to family-friendly facilities, the hotel has a small spa, a selection of pools and a restaurant with local cuisine. Parga Town and its castle ruins are reachable by water-taxi or walking path.

How: British Airways Holidays offers seven nights B&B at the Parga Beach Resort from £679pp, including flights, from October 22. Visit britishairways.com/greece

