As Kate and William head to Wales: 5 places you won’t believe are real

After the death of the Queen and the end of the period of national mourning, the Prince and Princess of Wales are set to visit the nation for their first official visit since taking up their new titles.

William and Kate will spend the day travelling around the country, first visiting Holyhead in Anglesey, North Wales, then going on to Swansea in South West Wales.

As the new Prince and Princess, the royal couple had promised to visit at the earliest opportunity to begin “deepening the trust and respect” they have with the people of Wales.

The last time the couple took a trip to Wales was to Cardiff Castle in June, where rehearsals for the Platinum Jubilee concert were taking place.

If you want to follow suit and visit Wales, here are some of the most breathtaking spots you won’t believe are in the UK…

The Gower Peninsula, Swansea

The Gower Peninsula became the UK’s first Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in 1956. With beautiful sandy beaches and waves made for surfing, Llangennith Sands, Three Cliffs Bay and Rhossili Bay are particularly popular places to visit.

The 19-mile-long peninsula is a great spot for a hike, and the broad cliffs are popular with climbers.

2. Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire

Sand dunes and pine trees come together to form one of the most beautiful beaches in the UK. With no facilities, it may feel a bit remote and unwelcoming – but the simplicity and beauty of this place is worth the trip.

3. Pen-y-fan, Powys

The highest peak in South Wales, Pen-y-fan is an incredible hiking destination in the Brecon Beacons.

The weather can be unpredictable, but the breathtaking views are worth it. Depending on your fitness level, you should be able to climb the peak in two to three hours each way.

4. Devil’s Bridge Falls, Aberystwyth

Devil’s Bridge and the falls surrounding it have plenty of popular nature trails to pick from. To really feel like you’re travelling back in time, take the 12-mile trip on the steam train from Aberystwyth.

5. Portmeirion, Gwynedd

A replica Italian town is not what you expect to find in rural Wales, but there it is in all its glory.

Built between 1925 and 1975, the village is located on the estuary of the River Dwyryd. Portmeirion has served as the location for numerous films and television shows over the years, and is the perfect place for a UK getaway that feels further afield.