7 essential autumn/winter beauty trends to know about

As well as delivering high fashion looks that will become must-haves, every season the catwalk collections bring us a bounty of beauty inspiration.

There’s usually a mix of understated and avant-garde, and the AW22 runways were no exception – with retro-inspired hair, sparkling adornments and classic looks given a new lease of life.

As we head into autumn/winter and prepare to refresh our wardrobes, these are the backstage beauty trends set to dominate the season…

1. Red lips revamped

In recent years, make-up artists have moved away from one-size-fits-all trends to a more tailored approach, and this season it’s up to you how to rock a red lip.

Designers like Molly Goddard, Tory Burch and Feben made the case for cool-toned matte textures.

At Miu Miu and Sportmax, scarlet gloss was the order of the day, while models at Vivienne Westwood were somewhere in between with satin-finish pouts.

2. Hair bands

There’s only one way to top off your look this season, and that’s with a headband.

From Nineties-style zigzag comb bands at David Koma and skinny, sporty styles at Roksanda, to thick, brightly coloured Alice bands at Eudon Choi and beaded crowns at Zimmerman, these accessories will elevate any outfit.

3. Party punk

Going-out glam was a major inspiration backstage, with sexy, smoky, dramatic black eye looks popular from New York to Paris.

There were XXL feline flicks at Jason Wu and Roberto Cavalli, lashings of smudgy kohl at Bora Aksu and Saint Laurent, with a focus on a punky aesthetic rather than precision.

4. Nineties hair

While fashion can’t get enough of the Noughties, hair stylists are still obsessed with the 1990s – the decade of minimalism.

We saw Nineties inspiration in the slicked-back locks at Nensi Dojaka, the damp bobs at Giambattista Valli and the spiky chignons at Preen.

5. Highlighter eyes



Splashes of colour came by way of acidic eyeshadows – highlighter yellow and lime green at Mark Fast, fuchsia wings at Valentino and vivid violet at Saint Laurent.

How can you make this look work for winter? Team cream eye colours with a clean, matte base and a nude lip – so the eyes really pop.

6. Bleached brows

Lila Moss (daughter of legendary catwalker Kate) closed the Richard Quinn show in an all-white bridal look, her angelic appearance heightened with bleached brows.

One of the season’s more daring trends – also seen at Preen, Versace and Burberry – peroxide blonde brows aren’t for everyone, but they certainly help accentuate a smoky eye look.

7. Face jewellery

A sprinkling of sparkle isn’t uncommon on the autumn/winter catwalks (’tis the season, after all) but this time around we saw metallic make-up taken to the next level with full-on face jewellery.

Pairs of gems were dotted on cheeks at foreheads at Givenchy, eyes were encrusted with crystals at Simone Rocha and bespoke bejewelled designs at Burberry even included the brand’s logo.

To take the look from runway to real life, try a smattering of stick-on jewels for your party season eye look.