Search

13 Sept 2022

How to revive your lawn after summer

How to revive your lawn after summer

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Sept 2022 8:00 AM

A sweltering hot summer, a hosepipe ban in some places, and only now those refreshing downpours – if a lush green lawn feels like a distant memory, you’re not alone.

Naturally, the rain is helping to recover our gardens and those parcels of parched, brown patches are coming back to life – but most lawns are likely to need a helping hand.

Here, experts share their top tips to improve the look of your lawn, and its ability to cope with future droughts…

Revitalising soils

“Droughts create a difficult environment for healthy root development,” says David Hedges-Gower, chairman of the Lawn Association (lawnassociation.org.uk).

“Therefore you need to look at maintaining a healthy soil system through aeration. Hard soils after drought conditions will be compacted, which means air and water cannot easily circulate where it’s needed.

“By aerating your lawn, you will help to de-compact squashed ground, improve the soil’s ability to absorb, and use essential oxygen and rainwater.”

Even if done just once a year, using the correct hollow tine method, he suggests aeration will produce balanced soils – and in turn stronger, healthier grass.

If you have a large lawn, Hedges-Gower recommends hiring a petrol-powered machine, but for smaller lawns a simple manual aerator is perfect.

Scarifying the lawn

“Most plants need some form of pruning, and lawns are no different,” says Hedges-Gower. “Mowing is the obvious form of this, but scarification is another – and this offers long-term benefits.”

Hedges-Gower calls scarification “a brilliant and effective way to help our native bents and fescues to spread and thicken sideways, giving you a fuller and denser sward”.

He continues: “Do not use a wire rake for this. The right equipment should be used to slice through the shoots and stolons, which then encourages more prolific growth, in our case sideways, helping to fill in any gaps left by the dead grass.”

Hedges-Gower says it also saves the expense and effort of over-seeding thin or bare patches each year.

Feed, feed, feed

“Strong grass will be stronger when it returns after a drought recedes,” notes Hedges-Gower. “So it makes sense your hard-working lawn deserves some feed to revitalise it, and give it all the nourishment it needs.”

According to Hedges-Gower, when it comes to fertiliser, natural is best.

Re-seed only if it’s beyond repair

If those dry, brown patches are looking incurable and there’s no bringing it back, Carlos Real, lawn expert and managing director of TotalLawn (totallawn.co.uk) says you’ll need to re-seed or overseed.

“Remove any existing grass or weeds from the area you plan to reseed on your lawn, and use a rake to remove any clumps, creating a smooth, level finish,” he says.

“Apply a low-nitrogen, pre-seed fertiliser directly to the soil before seeding, to give your soil all the vital nutrients the seedlings will need in their first few weeks of growth.

“For small areas, you can distribute the seeds by hand – try and scatter them as evenly as possible. Water the seeds and keep them moist for the next two to three weeks.”

He recommends covering your seeds immediately with a net or a layer of fresh soil to protect them from birds and other insects.

Seaweed is the secret

“Seaweed is designed to revitalise your lawn, as it increases stress tolerance, and improves the recoverability of the lawn,” notes Real.

“This is because it gives the grass plant the essential nutrients it needs and increases the soil moisture retention, allowing it to take in more water and rehydrate. So it’s best to put plenty on your lawn!”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media