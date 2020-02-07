HOME INSPO: What would your furniture say about you?

What would your furniture say about you?

Ever hear the phrase “dress how you want to be addressed”? When we get dressed everyday it can be a direct reflection of how we feel, what our schedules might entail, and even reflect our personality. Ever notice how we might dress in darker colours in Winter than we do in Spring?

Well, if you think your clothes reflect you, imagine what your home décor says about you! It’s true what they say, when our words fail, our interior speaks for us. Today, EZ Living Furniture sheds some light on what we are saying, or in fact, not saying

by the décor we choose to surround ourselves by.

1. Are you bold?

If your home is surrounded by more primary colours than neutral colours, it’s safe to say you like expressing yourself. You’re confident, loud and proud. Whereas if you’re drawn to more neutral tones and pastel shades, you’re a peacemaker at heart. You enjoy the little things in life and refrain from being the centre of attention.

2. Are you a people’s person?

The amount of seating areas in your home is a direct result of just how social you are. If you have multiple seating areas and even back up stools, this is a sure indication that three is far from a crowd. If you have minimal seating you are more introverted in nature and find yourself recharging in your own company. In fact, two might be the perfect company.

3. Are you up the walls?

When people have different artwork or boards with photos and twine on their wall, it shows they welcome change. This love for change is further heightened when you’re comfortable with changing up your walls décor.

4. Are you barely there?

When a person is afraid of committing to something, this is often expressed by their lack of furniture. When they haven’t planted roots in either a job, relationship, or even house, there may be a lack of sofas, artwork, or accessories. When observing someone’s home, look for the bare necessities, the simple bare necessities.

5. Are you driven?

When a person is more goal-oriented they may opt for more of a theme-based interior. You have drive and ambition that helps you keep up with the crowd and the latest trends. However, if your home is less theme focused and more natural, this may indicate that you’re more of a “go with the flow” type of person are more often than not, very chill in nature.

For more ways to showcase your personality to the best of its ability simply log onto: www.ezlivingfurniture.ie.