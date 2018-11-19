Midlands 'Winterfest' to combat online shopping trend

A Midlands community is once again running a Winterfest market and series of events to "combat the trend of online shopping."

Mullingar Winterfest is a six-week winter festival in the heart of the Midlands and it opens on November 23 and runs until January 6.

The main feature at the heart of it all will be ‘Mullingar On Ice', a 600-square-metre ice rink in Mullingar Town Park that will be central to creating a winter wonderland.

The ice rink will be partly covered with a "festive" marquee, giving all those who come along the opportunity of skating both indoors and out.

All the best value and booking details are online at www.iceskating.ie - early bird tickets are from €9, and there are €28 packages for families of four.

There is a separate section on the ice-rink for smaller children and also skating aids for beginners to make it a fun day out for all of the family. Discounts are available for groups over 15 and it is the perfect destination to kick off school tours, work Christmas parties or end of year celebrations for sports teams. Please contact 044 925 2044 for group discounts.

The annual Christmas Market is taking place from December 6th-9th and will be completely modernised this year with a continental twist and relocation to Mullingar Town Park.

Marketing co-ordinator for Winterfest, Colm Baker said “There has been an outpouring of support from local communities, business owners and residents associations. Of course, with such a large investment undertaken, we are delighted to see that the people of Mullingar are really supporting us, buying tickets for the ice-skating and looking to help out and get involved."

"This is what it’s all about. The people of Mullingar working together to create a better town for everybody and a wonderful Christmas experience for the kids. In particular, we owe a serious debt of gratitude to Pete Coyne from Tipi Faoi Na Réaltaí who has come on board to organize spectacular Wooden German Huts & Double Tipi’s to create a wonderful Swedish Fika style experience during our Christmas Market.”

“Fika is a cultural concept in Sweden that is designed to allow you to take a moment to slow down, appreciate the good things in life and savour the moment while sipping on a hot drink & nibbling on some baked treats. In today's fast-paced modern world we all crave a little bit of that and it will be a fantastic addition to the Mullingar Christmas Market for shoppers who need a break from the chaos.”

The Christmas market will also have an array of craft vendors, food stalls and live entertainment throughout the weekend.

Mullingar Town Park also has a fully equipped playground, skate park and swimming pool for families to make the most of their day in the town.

Mullingar Chamber president, Tom Hyland, said Winter Fest Mullingar and Mullingar on Ice could bring 100,000 visitors to the town over a six-week period, with the Ice Rink alone welcoming 40,000 ice skaters. Chamber deputy president, Ian Kerr, added that Winterfest featuring Mullingar on Ice will be a "very positive addition" to the landscape locally an and could generate as much as €3 million in additional revenue for the town. A total of 30 temporary jobs will also be created in Mullingar.