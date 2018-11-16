Misneach mass to 'nourish hope' in Edenderry

On the cusp between the months of November, traditionally a month of remembrance, honour and reflection and December traditionally a month of hope, joy and celebration, Pieta House would cordially like to invite people to join them at ‘Misneach’. The aim of ‘Misneach’, meaning hope, is a time to remember loved ones and also look forward. This is a free event and will be held in four venues around the country on Sunday the 25th November to remember and hopefully bring peace to families. The Offaly venue this year is at the Edenderry Parish Centre at 5:00pm.

‘Misneach’ will offer a space and time for people to honour and celebrate lives present and lives passed and to move into December and the Christmas season with hope and celebration.

Amy Bramley, Brand & Communications Executive Pieta House said – “We are inviting people who have suffered the loss of a family member or friend who has died by suicide and though a family member or friend may not have attended the services of Pieta House we want to remember our loved ones and all our volunteers and supporters who are responsible for making Pieta House the success it is today”.

After this special event some light refreshments will be served and will give people an opportunity to connect together in mutual support.

Pieta House want to ensure people feel connected and are not isolated or feeling alone at this time of year as November can be a hard month for anyone who is bereaved, not just by suicide so it’s open to all.

Please contact Amy Bramley at 01 4585490 or by email amy.bramley@pieta.ie if you would like more information and to attend.